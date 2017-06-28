Watch: Michelle Waterson’s Scintillating ESPN ‘Body Issue’ Photo Shoot, Cover

Top-ranked UFC women’s strawweight Michelle Waterson may have lost her last bout in the octagon in dominant fashion, but that clearly hasn’t stopped her from reaching new levels of fame in the media.

“The Karate Hottie” recently posed for a photo shoot for this year’s ESPN The Magazine’s ‘Body Issue,’ an annual publication that features prominent sports personalities in athletic poses while completely nude.

Waterson was revealed as one of the cover athletes this week. A photo of her cover shot appeared online courtesy of The People’s MMA on Twitter. Check it out:

She joins NFL football stars Ezekiel Elliott and Julian Edelman, among others, for the 2017 edition of the issue. In the past, MMA stars such as Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones, Miesha Tate, and Cris Cyborg have all posed for the provocative issue.

Watch an exclusive video clip from her scintillating photo shoot courtesy of ESPN The Magazine and MMA Fighting right here: