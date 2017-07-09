Watch Michael Bisping Crash Robert Whittaker’s Interim Title Celebration

It didn’t take long – or really any time at all – for middleweight champion Michael Bisping to begin what is likely to be a long battle of smack talk with newly-crowned interim champ Robert Whittaker after the surging 26-year-old defeated Yoel Romero in the main event of last night’s (Sat., July 8, 2017) UFC 213 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

No, “The Count” was in the cage as “The Reaper” was being crowned the interim champ, and in a scene surprising to no one, the outspoken Cyprus native put all of the spotlight on himself by spouting off at the always calm and respectful Whittaker. Check out the video here:

Whittaker remained respectful, saying he was destined to fight “The Count” after they were initially scheduled to meet at 2015’s UFC 193:

“We were destined to fight, mate, I think it’s fate. It really is. I’m happy to keep your seat warm until you’re better, give me a breather, and we’ll give it a good crack, yeah?”

Bisping was also cordial at first himself, but soon got the trash talk started:

“First of all, Robert, that was an awesome fight. Romero, well done. I wanted to come in here and talk a lot of shit, but that was an awesome fight. But the fact that you’re standing on there with that fucking belt on like you’re a champion makes me sick. you should be ashamed of yourself. (Slams down his belt) Here, take that, take that, fight me for it! I’ll see you soon, motherfucker.”

Try as he may, Bisping couldn’t get the young man riled up, however, and that spilled over into the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show, where “The Count” urged “The Reaper” to stop behaving so nicely so they could sell a pay-per-view.

But even Bisping couldn’t fake it, as the two acknowledged their respect and even ‘chummy’ feelings for each other according to Whittaker. So much for bad blood in this ‘rivalry’ folks; but at least Bisping is ready to take on the rightful contender.