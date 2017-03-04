Watch Darren Elkins’ Insane Comeback Knockout At UFC 209

Featherweight veteran Darren Elkins came in as a huge underdog versus hyped prospect Mirsad Bektic on the prelims of tonight’s (Sat., March 4, 2017) UFC 209 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and for two rounds, he looked like it.

Bektic picked Elkins apart in the stand-up in the first two rounds, landing huge power shots that opened up the path for several takedowns on the normally tough-to-floor grinder, where he opened a gushing cut on Elkins’ forehead with an onslaught of ground elbows.

But “The Damage” lived up to his nickname by absorbing a massive amount of just that in order to turn the tables on Bektic with a vicious third-round assault that left Bektic knocked out cold face-down on the canvas. It was an absolutely insane come-fro-behind stoppage for a No. 13 contender that needed exactly that to win, and also a bout that embodied the gritty featherweight’s tough-as-nails fighting spirit.

Watch the video of the insane finish courtesy of UFC on FOX here: