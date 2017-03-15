Watch: Dagestan MMA Fight Erupts Into Massive Brawl

Last Saturday, March 11, 2017, may have featured an exciting UFC event from Fortaleza, Brazil, but apparently it also featured an all-out brawl after Vladimir Mineev met Aziz Dzhumaniyazov at the Dagestan MMA championships.

A video of the brawl shows Mineev being kicked by Dzhumaniyazov after the bell and throwing a punch in retaliation, prompting a mass of angry humanity to emerge in all-out violence.

The incident is being looked into by the Russian MMA Union, but in quotes in a report from Bloody Elbow, president of the Dagestani regional MMA union Shamil Alibatyrov said he believes the post-fight fracas has been blown out of proportion by those reporting it despite video evidence of the fight:

“What happened can not be called a mass brawl, as is media reported. The video can be seen clearly. When there was a skirmish between the athletes, the people ran out to the ring. But our team, I personally, match referee and the most titled athletes are not allowed to develop conflict. It was just a crush between us. A little later, I, as President of the Federation, and arranged a meeting between Mineev and Dzhumaniyazov, where they shook hands. The men made it clear that what happened was just a rush of emotions. This incident was over then.”

You can watch video of the wild brawl here: