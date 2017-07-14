Video: Watch The Final Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour Staredown

With the promotional storm for their highly anticipated boxing match at times both exhilarating and cringe-worthy throughout this week’s press conference world tour, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor finally ended their exhausting media spectacle with the fourth and final stop in London, England today.

The tour-ending presser had all the expected lines, like McGregor continuing to berate SHOWTIME exec Stephen Espinoza and going off on Mayweather’s “juicehead monkeys,” in addition to some that maybe weren’t so expected, such as Mayweather blurting out an ill-timed homophobic slur at McGregor.

It all culminated in the final staredown of the massively hyped world tour. Check it out from the UFC’s official Twitter account right here: