Video: Watch Nate Diaz Flip Off ‘B***h’ Brendan Schaub Backstage At MayMac

Last night’s (Sat., August 26, 2017) massive Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., obviously elicited a wide range emotion from the collective combat sporting world.

Mayweather won the bout by tenth round TKO (watch highlights here), but not before McGregor impressed with his unorthodox abilities in the ring, as he actually won at least one early round and as many as four overall (depending on who you ask) before gassing and succumbing to the vast experience of the undefeated “Money.”

The fact that McGregor found any semblance of success has more boxing-focused onlookers speculating that Mayweather has indeed lost a step despite his win over McGregor, however, and apparently, UFC lightweight Nate Diaz is among them. A video surfaced on Twitter of Diaz arguing that Mayweather “wasn’t even trying” with SHOWTIME Sports analyst and retired UFC fighter Brendan Schaub, which ended with Diaz flipping Schaub off and stating, “Well, I’m just saying you’re a bitch.”

Check it out: