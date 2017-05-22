Video: Watch Cyborg Sock Angela Magana At UFC Fighter Retreat

Last night the MMA world was thrown into upheaval when news arrived that Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino had punched UFC women’s strawweight Angela Magana at the UFC fighter retreat in Las Vegas.

Earlier today, Magana took to Twitter to reveal her side of the story and the details of the ongoing potential criminal charges against Cyborg, and now video of the incident has surfaced from Cage Pages on YouTube:

As we can see, it may not have been the all-out slobberknocker that saw reports say Magana lost a tooth from, but apparently it was enough for Las Vegas police to be contacted and file battery charges against Cyborg.

A report came from TMZ Sports describing Magana’s injuries that also stated she called the police, something she said was completely untrue:

“Cops say Magana — a 33 year old UFC strawweight — transported herself to the hospital and was treated. According to the narrative, a doctor at the hospital diagnosed A.M. with an “acute head injury, cervical strain, and laceration of the lip.” She returned to her hotel room and called cops.”

Magana said the TMZ recount was completely untrue, insisting that it was the UFC who called the police: