Video: Vicious Knee Leads To Massive Upset At UFC Mexico

Last night’s (Sat., August 5, 2017) UFC Fight Night 114 from Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico, featured an all-out plethora of first-round finishes; in fact, the action-packed card was host to a record-tying seven of them.

Perhaps none were more emphatic than Humberto Bandenay’s insane knee KO of the heavily favored Martin Bravo that took only 26 seconds. Bandenay came out looking to prove a point as the biggest underdog on the card, and he did just that, landing a hard body kick early that clearly made Bravo think about defending his midsection.

When he did, however, Bandenay had the wherewithal to move his strike upstairs, nailing Bravo with a vicious knee that stiffened him and legitimately put Bandenay on the short list of potential ‘Knockout of the Year’ contenders. Check out the jaw-dropping finish right here: