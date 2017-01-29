Video: Valentina Shevchenko Squares Off With Amanda Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko delivered a huge win on a national stage this evening (Sat., January 28, 2017) when she submitted top-ranked contender Julianna Pena (watch full video highlights here) in the main event of UFC on FOX 23 from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

After her biggest victory, Shevchenko immediately called out for her rematch with UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, who was in attendance in Denver tonight. The two elite women originally met on the main card of last March’s UFC 196, with Nunes outlasting Shevchenko by decision despite fading majorly in the last round.

Many believe ‘Bullet’ would have easily turned the tables and won the fight if it was a five-round affair, which it obviously will be when they presumably meet in the next title fight. To get pumped up for the fight, which should be one of the most anticipated UFC bouts of 2017, watch their post-fight staredown tonight, where neither woman was willing to give any ground, right here: