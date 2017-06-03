Video: Taunting MMA Fighter Pays Dearly For Showboating

The notoriously brutal sport of MMA certainly has its own unique way of making fighters who taunt their opponents pay for it in the cage.

Such was the case at last night’s (Fr., June 2, 2017) LFA 13 on AXS TV from Burbank, California, where a fighter got a singing case of karma after taunting his opponent. The scene unfolded with light heavyweight Jordan Powell absorbing a few shots from his opponent Dominick Reyes and shaking his head to act like they had no effect on him.

Whether they actually did or not is irrelevant, however, as Reyes landed an earth-shaking head kick shortly thereafter that shut out Powell’s lights before he even hit the ground. Check out the the vicious knockout via AXS TV Fights’ Twitter account:

Here’s another angle of the jaw-dropping knockout, which certainly has to rank up there with the best of 2017 so far: