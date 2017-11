Video: Watch The New Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi Sparring Footage

If you were ready to move on from Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi’s cringe-worthy rivalry from earlier this year, well, too bad.

The dust-up began when McGregor brought the retired former boxing champion in to help him get ready for his farcical boxing match with legendary champion Floyd Mayweather¬†Jr. this August. When rumors and posted photos arose of McGregor supposedly knocking Malignaggi down in training, the prideful boxer responded with a list of intentional¬†disadvantages McGregor’s camp had supposedly dealt him.

It all spiraled into a massive spectacle, one that swelled to the point McGregor’s “rivalry” with “Money” actually taking a back seat in the fight’s promotion outside of the draining world tour. The Irish MMA superstar’s beef with Malignaggi reached a crescendo when Dana White released a brief video of McGregor supposedly knocking Malignaggi down, after which the boxer predictably tried to score a massive payday of his own versus McGregor in a boxing ring.

That ship has largely sailed, thankfully, but more footage of the infamous sparring session has been released on the new Conor McGregor: Notorious documentary following the UFC star’s life. Check out the unreleased footage via Fancy Combat on YouTube here: