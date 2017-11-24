Video: Watch The New Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi Sparring Footage

If you were ready to move on from Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi’s cringe-worthy rivalry from earlier this year, well, too bad.

The dust-up began when McGregor brought the retired former boxing champion in to help him get ready for his farcical boxing match with legendary champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. this August. When rumors and posted photos arose of McGregor supposedly knocking Malignaggi down in training, the prideful boxer responded with a list of intentional disadvantages McGregor’s camp had supposedly dealt him.

It all spiraled into a massive spectacle, one that swelled to the point McGregor’s “rivalry” with “Money” actually taking a back seat in the fight’s promotion outside of the draining world tour. The Irish MMA superstar’s beef with Malignaggi reached a crescendo when Dana White released a brief video of McGregor supposedly knocking Malignaggi down, after which the boxer predictably tried to score a massive payday of his own versus McGregor in a boxing ring.

That ship has largely sailed, thankfully, but more footage of the infamous sparring session has been released on the new Conor McGregor: Notorious documentary following the UFC star’s life. Check out the unreleased footage via Fancy Combat on YouTube here: