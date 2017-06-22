Video: Nate Diaz Stockton Slaps A Rock Star

Seemingly holding out for a massive third match-up with Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz isn’t interested in fighting anyone else in the UFC.

And he’s obviously willing to wait it out until he gets just that, but that doesn’t mean he ins’t going to enjoy the spoils of his fame in the meantime. Diaz has stayed in the headlines for one reason or another, and even though he was slapped with a million-dollar lawsuit by his former agents, he turned the tables with his own yesterday.

Tool lead vocalist and Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt Maynard Keenan visited Diaz at his home base prior to a concert of theirs in Sacramento this Friday, and the singer requested and received a version of the “Stockton Slap” form Diaz in a video he posted to Instagram (via Bloody Elbow):

Diaz said he didn’t want to do it, yet Keenan was clearly adamant he wanted to find out what the Stockton Slap was. This version wasn’t the one we’ve seen Diaz hit McGregor and other world-class fighters with in the Octagon, however.

Diaz is clearly benefitting from his record-setting rivalry with McGregor that resulted in two of the best-selling UFC pay-per-view events of all-time in UFC 196 and UFC 202 last year, but the UFC could certainly use a name like him as they look to climb out of the funk that has shrouded the beginning of 2017 like a noxious fog.

There’s only one fight on Diaz’ mind, however, so when McGregor does return to the UFC if he does, a third fight with Diaz for the belt is one of and perhaps the biggest fight the UFC could schedule.

Until then, Diaz is staying busy with his legions of fans across the globe.