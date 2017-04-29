Video: Matt Hamill Turns Back Clock With Knockout In Brazil

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) veteran Matt Hamill hadn’t scored a win since 2012 when he met up with Luiz Cane at last night’s Fight2Night 2 from Brazil.

But “The Hammer” changed that in impressive fashion.

He may be known more for his wrestling, but Hamill got back into the win column with an impressive KO using his striking, rocking Cane with a barrage of uppercuts to finish the bout. Check it out right here: