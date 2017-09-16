Video: Kamaru Usman Notches Jaw-Dropping KO In Pittsburgh

It may not have gotten the most press throughout the week, but tonight’s (Sat., September 16, 2017) UFC Fight Night 116 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Penn., is providing a night of jaw-dropping knockout finishes for the UFC fans who tuned in.

After a walk-off knockout from Gilbert Burns to open the preliminary card and an astounding comeback finish from middleweight Uriah Hall in the very next fight, it appeared there was little the main card fighters could do to top it.

But surging No. 14 welterweight Kamaru Usman was somehow able to do just that, absolutely starching Sergio Moraes with a tumbling knockout the likes of which we’ve rarely seen. The first-round victory gave Usman 10 straight wins including six in the octagon, putting “The Nigerian Nightmare” on a short list of surging welterweight contenders.

Check it out right here: