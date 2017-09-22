Video: Gokhan Saki Scores Brutal KO In UFC Debut

A frequent champion in kickboxing and K-1, Gokhan Saki made his octagon debut when he met Henrique da Silva on the main card of tonight’s (Fri., September 22, 2017) UFC Fight Night 117 from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

‘The Rebel’s’ UFC debut was supposed to deliver instant excitement for MMA fans, and it accomplished that goal from the opening bell. Saki’s striking skill was evident early, with continuous big hooks landing on da Silva, even dropping him to the mat at one point. ‘Frankenstein’ then attempted to take the action to the canvas, but Saki showed excellent takedown defense for a man participating in only his second MMA contest.

However, the Brazilian showed true resilience when he weathered ‘The Rebel’s earth-shattering onslaught, scoring big with his own knees and a crashing elbow. Saki looked to be in trouble as da Silva uncorked a stinging body kick, but the Turkish talent turned the tables with a brutal left hook to drop da Silva and earn a vicious first-round knockout four minutes into his UFC debut.

Watch the exhilirating highlights here: