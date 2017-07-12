Video: Mayweather & McGregor Share Intense Faceoff In Toronto

The gloves were most certainly off during the second press conference of the promotional world tour for August 26’s anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor showdown today (Wed., July 12, 2017) from Toronto.

After an initial press conference from L.A. yesterday where many felt Mayweather got the best of “The Notorious,” the Irishman came out guns absolutely blazing with several classic jabs at the boxing great, including this outlandish claim. Not to be outdone, Mayweather made a massive wager with McGregor that challenged him to put what will be by far his biggest payday on the line.

But before all of those trash talk gems came flying, the two biggest names in fighting squared off for what turned into a very heated and intense faceoff. Check out the electric showdown via MMA Fighting right here: