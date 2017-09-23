Video: Dong Hyun Kim Scores Lightning-Fast Win Over Takanori Gomi

“Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim was presented with the rare opportunity to defeat a true Japanese MMA legend when he fought former PRIDE champion Takanori Gomi on the main card of tonight’s (Fri., September 22, 2017) UFC Fight Night 117 from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

It didn’t take him long at all to capitalize on that golden opportunity, as he floored ‘The Fireball Kid’ with a stinging right hand before pouring on a torrent of ground damage that earned the stoppage a minute-and-a-half into the bout.

Watch the video of the “Maestro’s” latest masterpiece right here: