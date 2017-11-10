Home mma-videos Video: Conor McGregor Jumps Into Cage At Bellator 187, Shoves Referee

Tom Niston
3
Photo Credit: Per Haljestam for USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor continues to dominate headlines in mixed martial arts (MMA), even if it’s for an event put on by the UFC’s direct competition.

The UFC lightweight champ caused a huge scene today (Fri., November 10, 2017) when he jumped into the cage at  Bellator 187 from Dublin to celebrate with Straight Blast Gym teammate Charlie Ward after he beat Irish fighter John Redmond.

The boisterous celebration caused the bout’s referee Marc Goddard, who previously scolded McGregor cageside at last month’s UFC Gdansk, to step in and touch McGregor before telling him to leave, at which point the UFC champion shoved the official. Check out the outrageous scene right here:

Here’s a second view of the chaos:

Finally, watch a third angle of the chaos:

McGregor then closed by doing a victory lap around the cage to the delight of his home fans.

Just another day in the life of MMA’s biggest star.

  • Murderous1

    He is not dealing with his Brain Damage very well he should be banned from all octagon’s until the COWARD defends or vacate

  • john

    he keeps it up he will lose his license

  • Draven

    I’d like to see him get fined a million dollars for that shove.