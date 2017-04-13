Video: Anthony Johnson Breaks Down Following Emotional UFC 210 Loss

It may be true that mixed martial arts (MMA) presents some of the most elated highs and crushing emotional lows of any sport, but there were an unusual number of the latter at last weekend’s (April 8, 2017) UFC 210 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

The pay-per-view (PPV) card was home to one of the most controversial endings in recent memory in its co-main event, and also featured no less than two longtime stars retiring, including top-ranked light heavyweight Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, who lost to current champion Daniel Cormier in the main event.

A strange scene unfolded when it appeared that Johnson’s coaches had left his side when he announced his shocking retirement, but in the just-released “UFC 210: The Thrill and the Agony” from the UFC, fans can see that was anything but the case, as Johnson and Hooft shared an emotional embrace where “Rumble” admitted he made a big mistake.

Many accused “Rumble” of packing it in and facing Cormier in an area he knew he would lose, but the video appears to show that the fan favorite fighter cared very much about winning what will be his final MMA fight for now.

Check out the video chronicling the highs and lows of a card that embodied ‘the thrill and the agony’ here: