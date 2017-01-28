Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena Full Fight Video Highlights

A title shot against surging women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes wa potentially on the line when Valentina Shevchenko met Julianna Pena in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., January 28, 2017) UFC on FOX 23 from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

And when it was all said and done, “Bullet” had left absolutely no doubt a to whom the most deserving 135-pound woman in the UFC was. In the days leading up to the high stakes bout, many thought ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ would hold the wrestling and grappling edge, but it was actually Muay Thai champion Shevchenko who proved she had the superior ground game in Denver.

After scoring two telling takedowns early, Shevchenko was taken to the mat in the second round by Pena, where the TUF 18 winner seemed to regain the advantage by controlling the fight. But “Bullet” soon turned the tables with a awe-inpisring armbar that left a twisting Pena no choice but to tap. After the win, Shevchenko got her in-fight staredown with Nunes to hype up the biggest fight in the women’s bantamweight division.

Watch the full fight video highlights of her biggest-ever win right here: