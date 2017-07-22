UFC on FOX 25 Post-Fight Press Conference

This evening’s (Sat., July 22, 2017) UFC on FOX 25 produced a wholly exciting night full of close, back-and-forth battles and exciting knockouts from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

In the main event, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman met rising 25-year-old Kelvin Gastelum. In an inspiring show of heart, Weidman used a gritty wrestling-based game to survive being dropped to dominate Gastelum in the middle rounds, securing a picturesque arm triangle choke to land an absolutely crucial win in a must-win bout.

Gritty fan favorite underdog Darren Elkins met New York native Dennis Bermudez in the co-main event, winning one of the night’s closest battles by split decision.

Join LowKick MMA for the event’s traditional post-fight press conference starting right after the main card here: