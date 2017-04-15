Tonight’s (Sat., April 15, 2017) UFC on FOX 24 is in the books from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, and the event blessed the State of Missouri with an amazing event for their first-ever UFC card.

In the featured bout, longtime UFC flyweight champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson tied all-time greeat former middleweight champion Anderson Silva’s long-held string of title defenses with 10 by absolutely dominating Wilson Reis on the feet en route to as perfect an armbar submission you’ve ever seen in MMA.

In the co-main event, “Thug” Rose Namajunas returned and made an extremely strong case for another title shot by submitting formerly rising Michelle Waterson after rocking her with a huge head kick, while rising middleweight contender Robert Whittaker pulled off a shocking upset over longtime top-ranked submission wizard Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

What a night. Watch the UFC on FOX 24 post-fight press conference starting shortly after the main card right here: