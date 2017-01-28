UFC on FOX 23 Post-Fight Press Conference

This evening’s (Sat., January 28, 2017) UFC on FOX 23 is in the books from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Top-ranked women’s bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko met second-ranked Julianna Pena for pivotal title positioning in the main event, with ‘Bullet’ submitting the brash TUF 18 winner with a picture-perfect armbar in the second round.

In the co-main event, hometown favorite Donald Cerrone met veteran Jorge Masvidal in an exciting welterweight scrap that ‘Gamebred’ shocked the crowd by running through ‘Cowboy’ early in the secondround after badly rocking him at the end of the first.

Elsewhere on the main card, quickly rising heavyweight prospect Francis Ngannou got by far the biggest win of his young UFC career by starching former champ Andrei Arlovski in the first round, and featherweight prospect Jason Knight picked up his biggest win as well, defeating The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) competitor Alex Caceres with a second-round rear-naked choke.

Check out the event’s post-fight press conference starting shortly after the main card right here: