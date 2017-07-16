UFC Fight Night Glasgow Post-Fight Press Conference

Today’s (Sun., July 16, 2017) UFC Fight Night 113 is in the books from the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the main bout, Icelandic star Gunnar Nelson looked to pick up his third straight win against Brazilian technical brawler Santiago Ponzinibbio, who brought an impressive four-fight win streak of his own into the fight. The Brazilian ATT member spoiled Nelson’s chance to break through, shocking the fan favorite karate stylist with a shattering first-round knockout.

The co-main event featured a pivotal women’s strawweight affair between No 8-ranked Scottish native Joanne Calderwood and surging No. 14-ranked contender Cynthia Calvillo in which Calvillo took home with a controversial unanimous decision

