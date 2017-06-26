UFC Fight Night 112 Post-Fight Press Conference

Tonight’s (Sun., June 25, 2017) UFC Fight Night 112 is in the books after a hard-hitting night of action from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

In the main event, lightweight submission specialist Michael Chiesa took on rising prospect Kevin Lee in a main event with plenty of backstory after their now-famous press conference brawl where “The Motown Phenom” mentioned “Maverick’s” mother. Lee dominated the early action and had a tight choke locked up, but the ending was muddled by the incompetency of referee Mario Yamasaki, who called the fight off when Chiesa had not tapped.

The co-headliner featured former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks’ second bout at middleweight, a weight at which he shockingly missed by three full pounds at the early weigh-ins yesterday. “Bigg Rigg” faced veteran Tim Boetsch, losing by way of a brutal second-round head kick and the strikes that followed.

