UFC 217 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

We’re only two nights away from this weekend’s (Sat., Nov. 4, 2017) blockbuster UFC 217 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The biggest MMA card of 2017 so far features an unprecedented three title fights when middleweight champion Michael Bisping takes on returning former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre in the main event, while bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt meets archrival TJ Dillashaw and dominant women’s strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk battles Rose Namajunas.

To kick things into full swing, the fighters are set to participate in a pre-fight press conference today (Thurs., November 2, 2017).

Watch the action unfold live starting now: