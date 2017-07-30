UFC 214 Post-Fight Press Conference

Featuring three title fights and a rematch of perhaps MMA’s most bitter rivalry, tonight’s (Sat., July 29, 2017) UFC 214 is in the books from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier met longtime rival and former champion Jon Jones for the title in a main event that had been rescheduled and called off numerous times due to drug-related trouble from Jones and injury from Cormier. Jones won with an electrifying third-round stoppage to win the title.

The co-main featured a supremely boring title fight between welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and surging veteran Demian Maia which Woodley won by unanimous decision to boos from the crowd.

Finally, Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino finally fought for her first UFC title winning the title over Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger for the UFC women’s 145-pound belt.

