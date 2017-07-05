UFC 213 Open Workout Videos: Watch Yoel Romero Go Crazy

The UFC will kick off a packed next two months of mixed martial arts (and even some boxing) action with this weekend’s (Sat., July 8, 2017) stacked UFC 213 pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Steamrolling women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will face deserving top contender Valentina Shevchenko for the gold in a rematch of their close UFC 196 match-up in the main event.

In the co-main event, top-ranked middleweights Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will meet for the interim championship with champion Michael “The Count” Bisping on the sidelines healing up from knee surgery and still appearing to want to fight GSP. Many are of the view that Romero vs. Whittaker is for the “real” 185-pound title, making UFC 213’s co-headliner an extremely important fight.

And Romero clearly knows it, putting on a show for the fans with a back handspring, splits, and an intense flex-off as he looks to be extremely hyped for his first UFC title bout.

“Solider of God” and the other main bout fighters participated in the traditional fight week open workouts free for the public from the Park Theater in Vegas today (Wed., July 5, 2017). Watch Nunes, Schevchenko, Romero, and Whittaker’s full workout videos thanks to MMA Fighting below: