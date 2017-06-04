UFC 212 Post-Fight Press Conference

UFC 212 is in the books tonight (Sat., June 3, 2017) UFC 212 from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the main event, longtime featherweight champion Jose Aldo met surging young star Max Holloway for the belt that Conor McGregor never defended. Holloway put on one of the best performances we’ve ever seen at 145 pounds in the octagon, finishing the all-time great champion in the third round with a relentless ground assault.

In the co-headliner, top two-ranked women’s strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz met for what they hoped will lead to another shot at dominant 115-pound champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Gadelha scored her first UFC finish with a shocking fast first-round choke submission over the former title contender.

The card also featured the last fight of MMA legend and controversial knockout artist Vitor Belfort (at least in the UFC), who met fellow longtime veteran Nate Marquardt on the main card.

