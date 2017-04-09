UFC 210 Post-Fight Press Conference

Tonight’s (April 8, 2017) anticipated UFC 210 is in the books from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, and now the MMA world will begin to digest the aftermath of the impactful pay-per-view card.

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier met streaking knockout artist Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in the main event. Despite a broken nose from a huge first-round head kick, Cormier weathered the storm to run through “Rumble” once again with some brutal ground and pound and the familiar rear-naked choke finish. After the fight, Johnson shockingly retired.

Former middleweight champ Chris Weidman met veteran Gegard Mousasi in the co-main event. After two exciting back-and-forth first two rounds, the fight unfortunately came to a heavily controversial finish when Dan Miragliotta stopped the fight to give Weidman a break after an illegal knee was deemed to be legal.

It’s sure to be an interesting following moments to the wild card.

Watch the post-fight presser live starting shortly after the main card right here: