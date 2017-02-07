UFC 208 Embedded Episode 2

With four days remaining until this Saturday night’s (February 11, 2017) UFC 208 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the promotion is moving forward with the second episode of UFC 208 Embedded.

Watch the below as Ronaldo Souza finalizes his preparation for his bout versus Tim Boestch before traveling to America with his friend and teammate Anderson Silva.

Former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm spends some time with her mother, while the woman she’ll face for the UFC women’s featherweight crown in the main event of UFC 208, Dutch kickboxer Germaine de Randamie, attends a girls’ soccer game.

Finally, Derek Brunson prepares for the fight of his life against legendary former champion Silva.

