There’s More: Conor McGregor Slaps Security Guard At Bellator 187

The mixed martial arts (MMA) community is currently abuzz with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s insane decision to jump into the cage and shove referee Marc Goddard at today’s Bellator 187 from Dublin, but a new video has surfaced of him taking his antics to a new level.

A video has just arrived from TMZ Sports showing McGregor jumping back onto the cage wall after exiting it following the outright wacky scene to slap a security guard instructing him to cool it.

Check it out here:

Leave it to McGregor to turn an otherwise calm day in MMA into outright pandemonium.

UFC President Dana White has said there is no excuse for touching an official in the cage, blasting Roy Nelson and cutting Jason High for doing just that in the past, so it will remain to be seen if there’s any punishment for the UFC’s biggest star.

Something tells me there won’t be.