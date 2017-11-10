Home mma-videos There’s More: Conor McGregor Slaps Security Guard At Bellator 187

There’s More: Conor McGregor Slaps Security Guard At Bellator 187

By
Tom Niston
-
2
SHARE
Per Haljestam for USA TODAY Sports

The mixed martial arts (MMA) community is currently abuzz with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s insane decision to jump into the cage and shove referee Marc Goddard at today’s Bellator 187 from Dublin, but a new video has surfaced of him taking his antics to a new level.

A video has just arrived from TMZ Sports showing McGregor jumping back onto the cage wall after exiting it following the outright wacky scene to slap a security guard instructing him to cool it.

Check it out here:

Leave it to McGregor to turn an otherwise calm day in MMA into outright pandemonium.

UFC President Dana White has said there is no excuse for touching an official in the cage, blasting Roy Nelson and cutting Jason High for doing just that in the past, so it will remain to be seen if there’s any punishment for the UFC’s biggest star.

Something tells me there won’t be.

NEXT: Video: Conor McGregor Jumps Into Cage At Bellator 187, Shoves Referee

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Shock Wave

    Ladies and gentlemen, I give you… “Cocaine Connor”.

    Not even Conor knows what he’ll do next!

    He’ll have no problem making featherweight now! 😁

  • Adam Richard Corrigan

    What a complete narcissistic bellend. Has to make everything about his attention seeking ass. If this was anyone but Dana’s fluffer he’d be fired.