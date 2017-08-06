Sergio Pettis vs. Brandon Moreno Full Fight Video Highlights

Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno were on the cusp of flyweight title contention when they met in the main event of last night’s (Sat., August 5, 2017) UFC Fight Night 114 from Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico.

In the end, the No. 6 Pettis kept his momentum alive with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over the unorthodox Moreno.

It wasn’t without some early adversity, however, as Moreno took Pettis’ back after taking him down off a kick in the first round, dominating the scorecard. But Pettis rallied back in the second round, landing some effective high kicks and finding his range in the boxing department, range he kept throughout the middle rounds where he was able to score with precise shots and hurt Moreno.

Moreno fought back with another takedown in the fifth, but Pettis’ effort throughout the middle of the fight was enough to earn him the victory on the scorecards. Watch the full fight video highlights of Pettis’ pivotal win right here: