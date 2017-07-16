Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Gunnar Nelson Full Fight Video Highlights

It may have been one of the lesser-talked about stories in an insane week in MMA, but today’s Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Gunnar Nelson main event at today’s ultra-entertaining (Sun., July 16, 2017) UFC Fight Night 113 from the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, delivered a breakneck-paced first round ending with an absolutely shocking finish for the European fans.

Nelson came into the bout riding high with two straight wins that had him sitting comfortably at No. 8 in the rankings, while the underrated Brazilian knockout slugger had won five in a row to crawl onto the rankings. With a true chance to break through into the top five, Nelson was perhaps a bit too comfortable, as he landed some beautiful shots early that may have lulled him into a false sense of overconfidence.

The Icelander rocked “Gente Boa” with a perfect uppercut that sent Ponzinibbio staggering. He followed it with a stinging straight and a thudding low kick, but he left his chin open in the process for Ponzibbio to wobble him with a big left hook, opening up the floodgates for the Brazilian to rush in and knock him out with a ferorcious left jab.

It was a shocking come-from-behind knockout that capped off an action-filled card that proved some good old-fashioned slugfests can top a deluge of hype and promotion. Watch the full fight video highlights of Ponzinibbio’s biggest win here: