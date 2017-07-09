Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero Full Fight Video Highlights

Although the main card had much of the wind taken out of its sails when Amanda Nunes was unceremoniously forced out of her women’s bantamweight title bout versus Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., July 8, 2017) UFC 213 from Las Vegas, the card still presented an extremely intriguing interim title bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker.

The 40-year-old Cuban silver medalist wrestler Romero had yet to lose a fight in the octagon as possibly the most fearsome specimen in MMA, while the much younger Whittaker proved he was the fastest-rising middleweight in the UFC by knocking out ‘Jacare’ Souza in his last fight. The interim fight was also for the unofficial title of the best middleweight in the world, as many fans think that Michael Bisping is milking a knee injury as he continues to pursue what many feel is an unwarranted title bout with former welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre.

In the end, it was youth that prevailed, as Whittaker survived the initial burst of explosive takedowns and clinch work in the first two rounds to batter “The Soldier of God” with a varied mix of stinging front kicks to the body, a surgical, accurate jab, his trademark left hook, and even a few head kicks to win the final three rounds and lock up a close unanimous decision.

Watch the full highlights of Whittaker’s interim title-clinching – and biggest ever – win right here: