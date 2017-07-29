Relive Daniel Cormier & Jon Jones’ First Fight Before Their Huge Rematch

The stage is set and the day is finally here.

With tension reaching a peak, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will rematch longtime rival former champion Jon Jones in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The fight is, of course, the second chapter in their well-documented feud spanning three years, which began with their scandalous media day brawl back in 2014 and extended into their first meeting at 2015’s UFC 182, a bout which “Bones” took home by unanimous decision.

Countless issues have forced numerous re-schedulings up until now, and tonight, the fight will finally happen. To get pumped for tonight’s main event, watch their first contest courtesy of the UFC right here: