Pro Boxer Posts Video Of Him Working Conor McGregor During Sparring

Tom Niston
4
The oft-discussed Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was finally made a reality yesterday (Wed., June 14, 2017), and as a result, the entire combat sports world has weighed in with their reactions.

As expected, McGregor chimed in to get the trash talk started, Dana White revealed the details of the pending mega-bout, and even Nate Diaz took the opportunity to blast both of the fighters involved last night.

But all hoopla and media hype aside, a reaction of a sort we haven’t seen much of came from professional boxing champion Chris van Heerden, who at one time shared a squared circle with McGregor for a sparring session. Van Heerden was miffed by those apparently telling him Mayweather would have a tough time hitting McGregor, so shortly after the fight was announced yesterday afternoon, he posted a video of the session with the perspective that he was able to land on “The Notorious”

Check it out:

Based on this video alone, it obviously appears that McGregor has a ton of work to do to be considered a true professional boxer, and that’s not really a surprise considering the fact that his entire combat sports career has been focused on MMA, which ties together all aspects of fighting, making the ability to specialize in only one area like boxers can a luxury UFC competitors simply cannot afford.

This may have been some months ago, and there’s a great chance McGregor’s boxing has improved in recent months as he’s stayed out of the octagon and focused on the sweet science in preparation for what should be the biggest bout of all-time. We’ll just have to wait and see if that’s even close to enough to compete with one of the greatest boxers of all-time.

  • JamesC

    Its funny I look at MMA striking and boxing sooo differently. Conors open stance and the way he moves to find angles works well in MMA because there are more weapons he can hit you with.

    However, it just looks goofy in boxing. It loooks like what it is. You have stripped away crucial weapons and it comes off bad. Instead of moving looking for angles to counter, he lacks head movement needed for boxing and because his opponent isnt worried about a spin kick or an oblique kick. He can pressure forward at a different range.

  • E Crash

    1st comment, MCGREGGOR, where my paycheck at?

  • Jamie Eyles

    This whole farce has NOTHING to do with winning and everything to do with McChicken fleecing sheep out of their money. Hilarious.

    • JamesC

      So true. I am totally going to give over my money even though I know I will be disappointed. There is no way it lives up to the hype. Damn…the guy putting it on McG isnt half the speed of Floyd. The only thing I can think is that they are putting this stuff out to make McG look bad so that Floyd doesnt train as hard. Which would increase the punchers chance that McG has.