Ovince St. Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima Full Fight Video Highlights

Barely a year removed from his interim title shot against legendary former champ Jon Jones, Ovince St. Preux had his back against the wall following three straight losses heading into his bout with Marcos Rogerio de Lima at last night’s UFC Fight Night 108 from his adopted home state of Tennessee.

The pressure was compounded by the fact that de Lima missed weight by a whopping four pounds, raising questions as to if he actually had trouble making weight or just wanted to have the biggest size advantage possible for the bout.

In the end it didn’t matter, however, because after some heavy body kicks from his foe in the first round, St. Preux settled into a groove in the second frame to batter and bloody a grounded de Lima. The Brazilian slugger then chose to hold on to a headlock from bottom half guard, a decision we’ve seen one of St. Preux’s adversaries pay for dear in a previous bout. Not surprisingly, the hometown favorite locked on his patented Von Flue choke to get the win and some loud chants of “OSP” to go with it.

