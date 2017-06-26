Kevin Lee vs. Michael Chiesa Full Fight Video Highlights

Although it featured a match-up between two of the talented UFC lightweight division’s best up-and-coming contenders, the main event of tonight’s (Sun., June 25, 2017) UFC Fight Night 112 from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, didn’t receive much attention or promotion until the two got into an infamous brawl at a UFC pre-summer press conference when Lee mentioned Chiesa’s mother in his trash talk.

After a bad blood-filled buildup, the two talented mat technicians met to settle their differences in the octagon, and it resulted in a highly controversial finish after Lee absolutely dominated the early action. “The Motown Phenom” actually took Chiesa’s back and rained down some huge strikes, creating a path for a tight choke hold that very well may have caused a legit finish to the fight.

But referee Mario Yamasaki, who has been more than highly criticized for his incredibly inconsistent stoppage calls when fighters’ health is on the line, called an end to the bout before Chiesa tapped, causing controversy to what should have been Lee’s defining moment.

Watch the full fight video highlights of the controversial submission win right here: