Michael Bisping & Jorge Masvidal Engage In Vicious Trash Talk War

Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal may be fighting in two incredibly high-profile bouts when they meet Georges St-Pierre and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, respectively, at this weekend’s (Sat., Nov. 4, 2017) UFC 217 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, but that doesn’t mean they can’t drum up a beef amongst themselves.

That was the case in New York today (Wed., November 1, 2017), where Bisping and Masvidal crossed paths and a heated war of words ensued. Needless to say (and not surprisingly) many expletives were thrown about by “The Count” and “Gamebred,” and Bisping even tossed out a steroid accusation towards Masvidal’s Amercian Top Team (ATT) teammate Yoel Romero while Masvidal used a homophobic slur that unfortunately seems to be working its way into too many MMA-related scuffles these days.

Watch the encounter courtesy of Abraham Kawa on Instagram right here: