Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo Full Fight Video Highlights

Two-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim champ Max Holloway met to decide the true ruler of the 145-pound landscape in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., June 3, 2017) UFC 212 from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The bout delivered on the substantial hype of unifying the two titles, with three rounds of ultra-exciting back-and forth action where Aldo landed a series of huge shots that rocked Holloway in the first frame. The second was closer, with both men landing effective strikes ended by an entertaining exchange at the bell.

The third round was all Holloway’s, however, as the interim champ rocked Aldo with two picturesque one-two combos to floor the former champion, following him to the ground to mount him and score relentless ground and pound before taking the legend’s back. “Blessed” kept the pressure on, and even though Aldo scored the heart of a champion, referee John McCarthy called the bout off due to the sheer volume of strikes.

Watch the full fight video highlights of the pivotal 145-pound bout here: