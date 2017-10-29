Derek Brunson vs. Lyoto Machida Full Fight Video Highlights

Looking to reinsert himself into the middleweight title picture after sitting on the sidelines with an 18-month USADA suspension, former UFC champ Lyoto Machida made his awaited return to the Octagon against Derek Brunson last night (Sat., October 28, 2017) in the main event of UFC Fight Night 119 from Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Unfortunately for Machida, however, Brunson spoiled his potential return with yet another first-round finish when he floored “The Dragon” early with a massive left hand that opened the door for an onslaught of fight-ending ground and pound.

With the win, Brunson has erased the bad taste of back-to-back losses to top middleweights Robert Whittaker and Anderson Silva, and called out former champion Luke Rockhold for a high-profile match next. For now, watch the highlights of his brutal knockout over Machida here: