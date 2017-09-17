Luke Rockhold vs. David Branch Full Fight Video Highlights

After a year and three months off following a knockout loss to Michael Bisping, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold was looking to make a big statement return when he met David Branch in the main event of (Sat., September 16, 2017) UFC Fight Night 116 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Penn.

But for the majority of the first round, it appeared that Rockhold was still attempting to shake off the cobwebs, as former WSOF dual-weight champ Branch used a perfect pressuring gameplan to hit a lackadaisical Rockhold against the cage when he had his hands down. Rockhold’s chin held up this time, however, and the second round was a different story, as he ragdolled Branch to take the fight to his world.

Seemingly settling into his groove, Rockhold eventually mounted Branch, taking his back and raining down a brutal onslaught of shots that forced Branch to implement the scarcely-seen tap to strikes. Watch the highlights of Rockhold brutal -and much-needed – return finish right here: