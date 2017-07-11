Live: Watch The Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour Kick Off In Los Angeles

The whirlwind of promotion for a bout that could rank as the biggest in combats sports history is set to kick off when the first press event of the Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour spanning four cities and three countries airs live today (Tues., July 11, 2017) from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST.

Of course, Conor McGregor, MMA’s biggest star and the only simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history, will be on hand to unleash his revered smack talk on by far his biggest-ever foe, the 49-0 all-time great “Money,” who has barely been hit cleanly throughout his undefeated career, let alone ko’ed. The much younger McGregor has obviously been saying he’s going to do just that.

Watch the hype get rolling live streaming courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports right here: