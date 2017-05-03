Live: Watch Nate Diaz’s Special Interview With Ariel Helwani

Fan favorite lightweight Nate Diaz has been out of action since his thrilling five-round majority decision loss to rival Conor McGregor at last August’s UFC 202.

The enigmatic Stockton slugger has largely stayed out of the public eye since aside from demanding he would only fight McGregor in a trilogy bout, even demanding a $20 million fee to do so at one point. He also reportedly turned down a fight with former 155-pound champ Eddie Alvarez at next week’s (Sat., May 13, 2017) UFC 211 from Dallas, prompting many to speculate when – or even if – the younger Diaz brother will return to the octagon.

McGregor’s manager, who also manages top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson, thinks Diaz needs to ‘earn’ a rematch with McGregor by fighting and defeating ‘El Cucuy’ while the Irish champion is off pursuing a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It’s created quite the messy set of circumstances, one that MMA fans hope Diaz can sort out during his appearance on a special episode of “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani today. Watch the video courtesy of MMA Fighting’s official YouTube page starting live at 4 p.m. ET: