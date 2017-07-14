Live: Mayweather vs. McGregor Press Conference – London

Following an absolute dud of a press conference in Brooklyn, New York the day after Conor MCGregor and Floyd Mayweather blew the roof off of the Toronto event, this week’s Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour will conclude today with the final press conference from London, England.

It’s also the 29th birthday for Ireland’s favorite son “The Notorious,” so he’s expected to be looking for a big comeback from his uninspired performance yesterday in front of his legions of European fans.

That should make for an exciting ending to the promotional tour for one of – if not the – most hyped combat sports bouts of all-time. Watch it unfold beginning at 2:00 p.m. EST (we hope) via SHOWTIME Sports right here: