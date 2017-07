After a second Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour stop in Toronto yesterday where UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor came out guns blazing and threw everything at his legendary boxing counterpart, the press conference hype will now head to Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center for what should be yet another heated session of back-and-forth trash talk.

Watch the video streaming live via SHOWTIME Sports starting at 6:30 p.m. EST here: