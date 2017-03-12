Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vitor Belfort Full Fight Video Highlights

After a highly successful middleweight debut against longtime veteran Tim Kennedy late last year, rising 185-pounder Kelvin Gastelum was looking to score the biggest win of his young mixed martial arts (MMA) career when he met UFC legend and former champion Vitor Belfort in the main event of last night’s (Sat., March 11, 2017) UFC Fight Night 106 from the Olympic Training Center in Fortaleza, Brazil.

And after the expected initial moments from the still-powerful and fast “The Phenom,” Gastelum scored exactly that with a pinpoint series of power punches that dropped Belfort on two occasions, with the second finally leading referee “Big John” McCarthy to save a bloodied Belfort and call off the fight.

Gastelum made the most of his post-fight octagon camera time by calling out longtime former middleweight champ Anderson Silva for June’s UFC 212 in Rio, but it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old rising star will get that massive of a match his next time out to the octagon.

In the meantime, check out the video highlights of Gastelum’s biggest-ever win here: