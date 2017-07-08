Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Johnson Full Fight Video Highlights

Major fireworks were on the agenda when former WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje made his awaited UFC debut against No. 5-ranked veteran Michael “The Menace” Johnson in the main event of tonight’s (July 7, 2017) The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 25 Finale from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the action did not fail to deliver.

No, it didn’t in any way, as “The Highlight” and Johnson threw down in what just may be the best fight of 2017 so far, with Gaethje being wobbled in the first and rocked in the second round thanks to the lightning-fast power punches of “The Menace.” But it was a pace that was unable to be sustained, as Gaethje never stopped walking forward as he ate every shot Johnson threw his way, no matter what.

Peppering the South Florida-based fighter with an endless assault of his trademark leg kicks and pinpoint punches, Gaethje hit Johnson with a big uppercut to turn the tide of the fight in the second round, following up with an endless onslaught of elbows and knees that left referee John McCarthy no choice but stop the bout as Johnson sat on the ground bloodied and exhausted.

It was a telling and thrilling bout where Gaethje delivered on his massive promise by doing everything he said he was going to do by pressing a ruthless pace with an endless amount of power shots, earning himself a ton of notoriety and a fight against a top lightweight like Edson Barboza, Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, or even Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Watch the highlights of Gaethje’s thunderous UFC debut here: