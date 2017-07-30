Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier Full Fight Video Highlights

In their long-awaited rematch of the most bitter rivalry in all of MMA, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier met in the main event of last night’s (Sat., July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

It was a must-win bout for ‘Bones’ following years of drug-related troubles representing the only thing that could stop him from becoming far and away the great mixed martial artist of all-time. In a sense, it was also a must-win bout for “DC,” who was continuously met with doubt about the legitimacy of his title reign without a win over Jones.

When it was all said and done, Jones picked up what may be the most emphatic of his decorated MMA career, knocking out his rival with a monstrous third-round head kick followed by a relentless onslaught of ground and pound forcing referee John McCarthy to step in and stop the fight. It was a

It was a defining win that re-solidified Jones’ position as the not only the best 25-pound fighter in the UFC, but also quite possibly the best pound-for-pound force. Watch the full fight video highlights of Jones’ emphatic win below: